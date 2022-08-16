Elephantine: This is what the Egyptian island of Ivory once looked like

Island city in the Roman Empire

Not far from the first waterfall, Elephantine had a special meaning for Egypt. The annual Nile flood, which washed away the nutrient-rich mud in Egypt’s fields, declared itself early on the island. The level of the Nile can also be read there, on the signs in the temples of the goddess Satet and the god Khnum. The den once defined the landscape of Elephantine, as German and Swiss archaeologists discovered during their excavations. Researchers have been excavating the ancient city since 1969Where the troops guarded the southern borders of ancient Egypt and traded with Nubia. Ivory was imported from the country, which is why the island was called in ancient times the city of the ivory or the city of the elephant.

Pablo Aparicio Resco used the scientific knowledge of his colleagues at Rebuild the walled island city on PC. Work on his detailed presentation, which is supposed to show Elephantine in the second century, was not completed. As soon as new search results appear, an archaeologist in Madrid adjusts the default image. The ability to debug is believed to be the great advantage of rebuilding a computer.

Not a few buildings remain at Elephantine, but written notes document their earlier existence. Sarah Deltenre of the Sorbonne found in papyrus a reference to a temple from the Roman Empire. What exactly it looked like is unknown. Risco and Deltner used the best-preserved imperial temples in Egypt as a model. The small building would have stood in a row with the great sanctuary Khnum, which in the center of the picture can be recognized by the towers decorated with flags and the primary sacred building of the sateet. There, beside the sanctuary of Satet, Risco erected the small imperial temple.