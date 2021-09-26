Electronic Arts will launch Beta of Battlefield 2042 soon

Battlefield 2042 beta for pre-orders will start on October 6th. Two days later, Electronic Arts released the Open Beta – a leaker claims.
The basics in brief
- Battlefield 2042 is expected to be released by developer EA on November 19, 2021.
- However, the shooter should be available in the Open Beta from October 8th.
- This in an email to top Youtubers and streamers, reveals a leaker on Twitter.
Electronic Arts (EA) recently announced the launch of Battlefield 2042 month delay. However, when the beta phase of the shooter began is still not clear.
Now the well-known monk Tom Henderson reveals TwitterAs early as October 6, everyone who pre-orders the game will receive first early access. In just a couple of days, all Battlefield games fans can have a blast in the Open Beta.
The data Come according to Twitter– Users who consider themselves the “unofficial community manager of sheIndicated, from an email. With this it became known Youtube, Streamer and the media are aware of the first access to the game.
Show Battlefield 2042 For PC, PlayStation and Xbox Expected November 19, 2021.
