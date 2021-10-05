Electric double decker bus to start 2022| Car engine and sports

The UK government’s goal is to see 4,000 zero-emission buses built in the country on the road by 2024. This aims to make local and long-distance transport more environmentally friendly. Equipmake, a specialist based near Norwich, has developed an electric train for double-decker buses. The car body was produced by Beulas in Spain. The Jewel E bus will be built at a new plant in Norfolk, UK, from 2022.





400 km range

The electric motor, which is already used in a partially modified form on buses without a second floor, has a maximum output of 400 kW (544 hp) and generates torque up to 3500 rpm. However, a fully occupied double decker bus must also move from the site.





The generous dimensions allow the battery packs to be combined with a storage capacity of 543 kWh, which should be sufficient under ideal conditions for a range of just over 400 km (250 miles). In the warehouse, the batteries must be fully recharged at night via a CCS connection. The first test drives of the Jewel E are scheduled to begin in 2022, before field testing in customer use in the first quarter of 2022 before series production begins.





The British government wants to electrify passenger transport by buses. Popular double-decker aircraft must also operate emission-free domestically. Production of the Jewel II series.