June 13, 2024

Elden Ring: Hits the next big sales milestone

Gilbert Cox June 13, 2024 2 min read

Shortly before the release of the “Shadow of the Erdtree” expansion, the hit title Elden Ring achieved its next big sales milestone.

Nearly two and a half years ago, Elden Ring was released and revolutionized the world of video games. It received excellent reviews and countless Game of the Year awards, and the community literally ripped the game out of merchants’ hands. This is now also reflected in the new sales milestone now reached.

Shortly before the release of the main expansion “Shadow of the Erdtree”, From Software has now confirmed that Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies worldwide since its release in February 2022. In a corresponding social media post on X, they thanked all the players who played Title.

The big addition, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, is scheduled to debut on June 21 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series In the new Land of Shadow expansion, you’ll explore and meet new enemies that you can fight with new weapons, skills, equipment, and more.

Return to the Land Between – Preview for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The overwhelming success of Elden Ring is unlikely to have left anyone unscathed. The expansion to the role-playing game is likely to be one of the most anticipated titles of the year for many. We were able to play for a few hours. I listen!

