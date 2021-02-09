EHC Munich is committed to NHL veteran and bronze medalist Andrew Ebbett

Munich – Kalle number 11 is known to be a date in EHC Red Bull Munich. After just 13 games – very strong – (five goals and seven assists), striker Kali Kosila’s guest post is over, his regular employer, Toronto Maple Leaves, terminated the loan deal, and ordered the Finn to return to the NHL.

Therefore, it was necessary to find an alternative to what was difficult to replace. Quickly. It was found already. EHC has secured the services of Canadian striker Andrew Ibte. The 38-year-old signed a contract until the end of the season.

Andrew Ebbitt: 243 NHL-Spiele

Munich coach Don Jackson said before the match on Wednesday (8:30 pm), “Andrew is a perfect fit to replace Cosella. He has a lot of valuable experience and has proven several times that he has a winning mentality. His past speaks for itself.” Arch-rivals Augsburg Tiger.

Ebbett’s life is impressive. The striker has been under contract with traditional Swiss club SC Bern since 2015 (253 games, 70 goals, 141 assists) and has also played 243 matches in the NHL, World’s Best League (27 goals, 47 assists) for Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim DX , Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Phoenix Coyotes, and Vancouver Canucks. He also played 367 matches in AHL (115 goals, 237 assists).

EHC Munich also won the third game of the season against Nuremberg



“I’ve only heard good things about organizing the Red Bulls and I’m glad I can play in a tournament again this season. I’m really proud to be a part of this team,” said Ebbet.

Andrew Ibbett considered retirement

And the team that is now so proud of his promotion knows, from painful experience, what abilities the 1.75 m (80 kg) man possesses. In the fall of 2017, Ebert scored twice for Berne in the Round of 16 against EHC in the UEFA Champions League, with whom he was also the three-time Swiss champion. “I am sad about the way things broke up with Bern, but I look forward to the future,” said Ebbitt, who helped shape an era at FC Barcelona. After not renewing his contract for this season, he is considering retiring. But then came the offer from Munich.

There he meets some friends. Because: Ebbett played at the 2018 Olympics alongside long-injured EHC striker Derek Roy for Canada. He was there for Ahornblatt wears in the semifinals against the German national team with EHClern Patrick Hager and Danny of Birken, Daryl Boyle, Frank Mauer, Yasin Ehliz and Yannic Seidenberg. Germany won 4: 3, taking the silver in the end. Ebbett returned home with Canada as a bronze man – and now to Munich.