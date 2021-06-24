Efficiency Increasing – Vorarlberger Nachrichten

This is due to the fact that Walser has been constantly expanding the e-commerce area for years. “When the months of closure at fixed retail stores passed, our retail business with retail partners was impacted significantly.” However, sales through online stores increased significantly during this time. Walser now generates about a third of its sales through its online stores. With the e-commerce business, it was possible to keep sales steady at around €35 ​​million, despite the steady drop in retail sales. According to Walser, the earnings situation has “significantly improved”. In order to increase its effectiveness online, Walser is investing about 1 million euros in more business intelligence, in creating digital interfaces and launching online stores in France, Italy, Ireland as well as in Poland, the Netherlands and Great Britain.