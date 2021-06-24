Efficiency Increasing – Vorarlberger Nachrichten

Specialist in car accessories Walser is successful thanks to online stores.
Hohenmes Walser GmbH, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and trading automotive equipment, road safety products, and sports and leisure items, can look back on the “very successful” 2020/21 fiscal year, explains managing partner Hans-Karl-Walser and marketing director Theresa Brown.
This is due to the fact that Walser has been constantly expanding the e-commerce area for years. “When the months of closure at fixed retail stores passed, our retail business with retail partners was impacted significantly.” However, sales through online stores increased significantly during this time. Walser now generates about a third of its sales through its online stores. With the e-commerce business, it was possible to keep sales steady at around €35 million, despite the steady drop in retail sales. According to Walser, the earnings situation has “significantly improved”. In order to increase its effectiveness online, Walser is investing about 1 million euros in more business intelligence, in creating digital interfaces and launching online stores in France, Italy, Ireland as well as in Poland, the Netherlands and Great Britain.
The company’s logistics site is located in Gallen, east of Hamburg. Now neighboring properties have been purchased, allowing for a significant expansion of the central warehouse. “The expansion is currently being evaluated,” Walser said.