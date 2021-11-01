Effects of Brexit – a dispute over fisheries: the tone intensifies – News

In the dispute over fishing rights, the British government gives France 48 hours to surrender.

Otherwise, London will take legal action on the basis of the Brexit agreement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

For its part, the government in Paris threatened to take targeted action against British ships and goods from Tuesday and to tighten controls.

“Stop threatening British fishing boats. Stop threatening the canal ports. We accept that we are fully qualified to issue fishing licenses in accordance with the trade agreement,” Truss said.

Since leaving the EU, there has been bargaining over fishing licenses for French boats, particularly around the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey. Paris accuses London of punishing French fishermen by allowing them to fish in British waters.

resentment game

The dispute had raged for a long time. In negotiations over Britain’s trade agreement with the European Union, this was the most contentious issue, which at times seemed to make a deal nearly impossible.

On the part of the European Union, the French were above all adamant. The subject has always been treated very emotionally and plays with an old resentment of the other country.

In the Brexit agreement, it was agreed that European fishermen would obtain licenses to fish in an area of ​​six to twelve nautical miles off the British coast. In order to obtain a license, a fisherman must prove that he previously worked in these waters.