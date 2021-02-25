science

Edvard Munch concealed a message in his picture

February 25, 2021
Faye Stephens

“Kan kun være paintts af en gal Mand!” The Norwegian painter wrote of his most famous painting, “The Scream,”: “It could have been painted by only a madman!” Infrared photos in the Norwegian National Museum confirm that Munch himself published this note Oslo.

