The Zurich-born striker is a big figure in the victory over Finland.

Caption: The best scorer and the most expensive player in the tournament

Mason McTavish.

Imago / Joel Marklund



Canada, the record holder, won the World Under-20 Championship for the 19th time in Edmonton. In the final match, the host nation beat Finland 3-2 after extra time.

Columbus Blue Jackets player Kent Johnson scored the winning goal in the 64th minute. The highlight of the final was his teammate Mason McAvish, who played a few games with Olten in the Swiss league last season.

Save the history books

Zurich-born son Dale McTavish (playing Rapperswil-Jonah, the ZSC Lions and Zug) kept his side in the game with a superb extra-time save: He stopped the Finnish finish in the air just in front of his own goal line. McTavish finished the tournament as top scorer and best player.

For the Swiss national team, the tournament ended last Thursday. She lost 6-3 to Canada in the quarter-finals.



