Edmond de Rothschild REIM holds a management position in the Benelux | People | Stream

Robbert BakHuijsen, Chief Investment Officer for Benelux, Edmond de Rothschild REIM



Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate Investment Management has appointed the new Head of Investment in the Benelux countries.

37 years old Robert Bachojsen He is the new Chief Investment Officer of the Benelux countries at Edmond de Rothschild REIM. Submit reports to Ono ShigBenelux, president of Benelux, is responsible for sourcing and executing property purchases in the Benelux countries, according to a press release released Monday. Bakhuijsen will focus on the acquisition of income-generating logistics, light industrial and office properties with basic value-added risk profiles as well as on project developments for Edmond de Rothschild REIM’s discretionary funds and third-party mandates.

Bakhuijsen has been in the Benelux real estate sector for 15 years. Prior to joining Edmond de Rothschild REIM, he spent six years as a portfolio manager at Schiphol Real Estate. Prior to that, he worked for Redcliffe & Stones BV, an Amsterdam based real estate development company he founded in 2009. He holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Amsterdam School of Real Estate, an MSc in Real Estate from Greenwich University in London, and an MBA from the University of London. Ninrod Business.