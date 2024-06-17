June 18, 2024

Ed Sheeran: Great Britain’s most played artist again

Jordan Lambert June 17, 2024 2 min read

Ed Sheeran
The singer is again the most played artist in Great Britain

Ed Sheeran is currently Britain’s most successful and popular music star.

© imago/ZUMA Press Wire

In 2023, Ed Sheeran was again the most played musician in Great Britain, while Taylor Swift had to settle for second place.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (33) has been named the most played artist of 2023 by British music licensing company PBL. The hit singer has been named the most played artist on radio, television and in public in Great Britain, for the seventh time in nine years and third in a row. This is his second hat-trick as he topped the list uninterrupted between 2017 and 2019.

Taylor Swift will have to settle for second place

As can be seen from the given ranking, American singer Taylor Swift (34) has taken the second place. Otherwise, British artists such as Dua Lipa (28, third place), Calvin Harris (40, fourth place), Elton John (77, sixth place), Tom Grennan (29, eighth place) and Harry Styles (30, ninth place) are on the chart. .

In addition to these solo acts, Coldplay was the only person to make the seventh place in the PBL top ten. Other international artists besides Swift were French DJ David Guetta (56) and the legendary Madonna (65) in fifth and tenth place.

According to a statement, Ed Sheeran thanked him for the spot with typical humility, commenting: “Thank you for naming me the most played artist of the last year. Not just me, but everyone else. The artists you work with me – I’m glad you’re getting this recognition.”

SpotOnNews

#Lessons
