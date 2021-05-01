science

Ecosystems: Amber reveals species-rich rainforests from the Miocene period

May 2, 2021
Faye Stephens

Not only is amber popular as jewelry, but it is also popular with paleontologists: when it was formed, the resin of the fossilized tree regularly included animals or parts of plants that have remained in it to this day. The finds from China’s Zhangpu region are particularly rich, as a team led by Bo Wang of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology evaluated some 25,000 specimens of amber with fossils and 5,000 other plant fossils and put them together to create a picture of the ecosystem at the time. The group has published their study in “Science Advances”..

