Ecclestone criticizes Haas boss for dealing with Mick Schumacher: Father shows Steiner where to go

Ecclestone reacts to Schumacher’s criticism because he knows he’s not doing as well as he should have done. Ecclestone insisted in an interview with “RTL”. “He needs someone to help him. Don’t criticize him too much.”

The former Formula 1 boss wants father Michael to take part in his son’s races – simply as a supporter and in plain language: “If Michael were here, he’s going to show the gang a long way to go.”

Mick Schumacher is in a difficult position right now because Ecclestone thinks it’s hard for him to find another place in Formula 1 because if he’s upset with the team and expelled: “So he’s struggling a little bit, hoping someone will give him a chance.”

Formula 1 Great tribute to the record world champion: Schumacher receives the NRW State Prize 21/06/2022 12:54 am

With Nicholas Latife, Mick Schumacher is the only regular driver to ever score a point in the 2022 season. In Canada, however, before retiring from racing with a defect while in the top 10, the German drew attention with strong qualification and sixth place.

Ecclestone: I would love to see a Schumacher at Mercedes

On the other hand, there were some big accidents like qualifying in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, which resulted in the team losing a lot of money. In Miami, Schumacher also provided potential points for a collision with Sebastian Cut in the final.

Nonetheless, Ecclestone believes that Schumacher has the skills for Formula 1 and wants to see him “in a different car, in a more competitive car.” His dream: “I would love to see him in a previous Mercedes car. That would be great.”

Rosberg also jumps on Schumacher’s side

In an interview with “Sport Built”, Nico Rosberg also commented on Schumacher’s predicament: “This is the first time it’s been a bit embarrassing for him in terms of the media landscape. Last year was peace, joy, pancakes. The 2016 World Champion insisted.

Rosberg showed little understanding of Steiner’s criticism: “It’s difficult because your team is your family. And if they criticize you in general, it’s not the best option for a young driver.

The 36-year-old, who did not consider Team Boss’s reprimanding, had clear words: “It’s challenging for a young racer to regain his skills in a situation like this. You do not need a team. A boss who provokes public opinion.”

The 36-year-old said Mick now “must focus, accept recommendations for improvement and do what he can: drive the car.” A reversal can happen quickly: “Formula 1 is too short. It only takes a moment of success, he forgets everything. He has to work towards it.”

You may be interested in: Formula 1 hero Hamilton is advised to resign

Vettel defends Mick Schumacher: “You have to give him time”

Canadian GP Doesn’t make sense in Formula 1 yet: Schumacher was shocked after the end 07:20 on 20/06/2022