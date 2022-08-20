Eberfing power outage is currently on 20/08/2022: here there are disruptions to the power grid

In Eberfing, power went out in the morning hours of Friday in the 82390 zip code area. Other areas in the area were also affected by the disturbances. You can find out all the reports about the power outage in Eberfing, which has been around since August 19, 2022 and how you can optimally prepare here on news.de

Troubleshooting and maintenance in Eberfing up to date

Eberfing’s Störsauskunft.de portal currently provides information on a total of 16 troubleshooting processes processed by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. On average, Bavarian residents have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes throughout the year. Blackouts aren’t quite the norm, not even in Eberving. In most cases, the so-called LV disturbances are recorded, affecting only one or several families. Anyone wishing to know the current events in the area will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following bugs are currently available in Eberfing on August 20, 2022

Site turmoil since then predicted proven Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing, Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information WM 11, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Weilheimer Strasse, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Huglfing (VGem), Gandershofen and Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Huglfing (VGem), Arnried, Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Stadel, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Ludwigsried, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Eichendorf, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Escherstrasse, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Marterleiten, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information WM 1, Gasthaus Josef Mayr, Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Streitberg, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Tradlenz, Habach (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Eichendorf, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information WM 1, Stadel, Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information Tradfranz, Huglfing (VGem), Eberfing 08/19/2022, 09:09 AM There is no information

(As of: 08/20/2022, 05:58 PM)

Eberfing Power Outage Reporting: How does my error report get to the right place?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

What preparations can you do in the event of a power outage

Even if the German electricity grid works very reliably, none of us is immune to network problems or even blackouts. Therefore, strong emergency preparedness makes sense and does not require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to the power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended to use battery-powered devices in the home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as moderately as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more light. Make sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), eg as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process foods. It is recommended that you always have a sufficient amount of water bottles on hand especially in areas with an electrically operated power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is advisable to think about an emergency situation in advance.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

