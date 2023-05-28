EasyJet winter schedule from Basel: Sharm el-Sheikh flights are flying, new Madeira on offer

– Sharm el-Sheikh outside of New Madeira is on offer The largest airline Euro-Airport has presented its flight plan for the winter season. It wants to accommodate sun seekers in two new destinations.

A volcanic island, Madeira boasts majestic cliffs and mountains. Photo: P.D

According to Easyjet President Johan Lundgren, people’s desire to travel has not been interrupted. He recently said that wanderlust is so great that passengers are willing to pay higher ticket prices because of inflation In an interview with BaZ.

This week the largest airline presented its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season at Euro Airport – and in so doing, it wants to accommodate sun seekers.

Specifically, EasyJet flies from Basel to Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira. The most famous native of the city is football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Atlantic island can be reached from Switzerland in about four hours by flight. Easyjet promises a diverse terrain “with majestic mountains, steep cliffs, deep valleys and lush forests”. Thanks to the mild climate throughout the year, and the many beaches and hidden coves, bathing enthusiasts will also get their money’s worth. Show starts December 9th. (I read here: Volunteering Doesn’t Work: The Tough Journey to a Climate-Neutral Vacation.)

In addition to Agadir and Marrakesh, Enfidha, another destination in the Maghreb, will be added to the flight schedule from the end of October. Not far from the Mediterranean coast, the city is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Tunisia. The region has miles of sandy beaches, but it also contains attractions like the Kasbah of Hammamet or the ancient site of Carthage.

This falls away

As much as the low-cost airline loves to announce new destinations, it keeps a low profile when it comes to canceled deals. A comparison with the previous year’s winter schedule, published by Euro-Airport, shows that the bottom line is that the number of Easyjet destinations remains almost the same. New cities may have been added with Madeira and Enfidha. However, Belgrade and Sharm el-Sheikh – both of which were still in the flight plan last year – will not be offered next winter.

The 44 destinations include classic beach destinations like the Canary Islands, Alicante, and Hurghada, as well as cities like Berlin, Edinburgh, London, and Copenhagen.

