Easter bread: a fried egg cake recipe

Easter can be wonderfully used to bake something delicious with your family or family. And what’s better with Easter than a delicious fried egg cake? Don’t worry: the name “fried egg” just comes from the appearance. We’ll tell you the recipe

To get the Easter mood right, the right Easter biscuit, of course, shouldn’t be missing. It’s fun and looks cute, too. Our favorite Easter brunch recipes: The world’s cutest rabbit cake pops ( Get the recipe here ) And a fried egg cake. This is how it is done:

Ingredients:

To take the first place you need: About 2 large cans of apricots, 800 ml milk, 150 gm sugar, 2 packs of vanilla powder, 400 gm sour cream, 1 bag of cake

For the dough: 250g butter, 250g sugar, 1 sachet of vanilla sugar bourbon, 1 pinch of salt, 4 room temperature eggs, 400g flour, 100g ground almonds, 1 sachet of tartar baking powder, 175ml of milk

Preparation:

1. Drain the apricots in a colander and collect the juice from it.

2. Meanwhile, cook pudding made from 800ml of milk, 100g of sugar and 2 bags of pudding powder according to the instructions on the package. Put this in a bowl, cool while stirring until lukewarm then mix the sour cream with a whisk.

3. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees from the top and the bottom. Whisk the butter, sugar, vanilla sugar and salt for at least 5 minutes until light cream forms.

4. My heart eggs for one minute at a time. Mix the flour, almonds and baking powder, and mix, alternately, with milk. Pour the dough into a deep tray lined with baking paper and bake in the oven for about 30 minutes.

5. Take the cake out of the oven and sprinkle with a cup of apricot juice and leave to cool.

6. Spread the custard cream on the face. Lay the apricot halves on top, cut side down. Mix 125 ml of apricot juice with 125 ml of water. Stir with 50g of sugar and powdered powder until smooth and cook pure cream according to the instructions on the package.

7. Immediately spread it evenly over the apricots and dessert and leave it for at least an hour.

Bon appetite!

A funny serving tip at the end: Serve a fried egg cake to your guests in a lovely skillet.

