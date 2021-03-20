Easing travel restrictions to Great Britain: Bayern Munich has also been affected

mention According to the Robert Koch Institute, only Great Britain will be considered a region with an increased risk of contracting the Coronavirus from Sunday, as announced Friday evening.

Consider Austria for the Alaba and Bundesliga professionals

The Austrian Football Association expects more information on Saturday about whether all 19 recruited German Legionaries can travel to the national team.

“The opportunity is now much greater,” Bernhard Nehold, managing director of the Austrian news agency APA, said. The Austrian national team is still hoping that the Bundesliga professionals will play Bayern Munich player David Alaba in Thursday’s qualifying match against Scotland in Glasgow.

Hanse Flick: So far, Lewandowski is not playing in England

Lewandowski could play for Poland

If the professionals no longer face a 14-day quarantine after returning from Scotland, the clubs have no reason to refuse their players’ travel.

Bayern Munich had previously announced that in the event of an imminent quarantine upon his return to Munich, the scorer Lewandowski would not be able to play in the World Cup qualifiers in Poland on March 31 in England. Three days later, the table leaders from Munich have to compete in the potentially crucial title duel with Leipzig chasers.