Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): Anoka County, 14 miles north of St. Paul, Ramsay County, MN, USA, on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. local time

Our seismographer received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Circle Pines, Minnesota at approximately 12:55 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming that this event is an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.
6. August 01:01 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes.
I felt it
I didn’t feel it
Date and time (UTC): Aug 6, 2021 00:55:38 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Thursday, August 5, 2021 7:55 PM (GMT -5)
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 45.14199°N / 93.12308°W (Anoka, Minnesota, United States)
Nearby places and cities:
2 km ESE from pine circle (pop: 4960) -> earthquakes nearby!
9 km from ESE smooth (pop: 62100) -> earthquake is near!
11 km northeast of Phon New Brighton (pop: 22400) -> earthquake is near!
11 km northwest white bear lake (pop: 25200) -> earthquake is near!
13 km east of Con Rapids (pop: 62200) -> earthquake is near!
15 km north Roseville (bang: 35600) -> earthquake is near!
17 km southeast and more (pop: 32200) -> earthquake is near!
19 km from ENE Brooklyn Park (bang: 79100) -> earthquake is near!
21 km northeast of Minneapolis (bang: 410900) -> earthquake is near!
22 km north Saint Paul (pop: 285100) -> Earthquakes nearby!
intermittent clouds 26.4 °C (80 F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from East
Primary data source: volcano discovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report as inappropriate.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
Leno Lakes, Minnesota, Anoka County (3.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) : The city house shook for a very short time
Lino Lakes, Minnesota (0 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds : Back and forth shaking the whole house
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
Previous earthquake map