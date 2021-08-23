Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
23. August 02:02 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 23, 2021 01:59:46 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Sunday August 22, 2021 9:59 PM (GMT -4)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 42.41631°N / 71.4169°W (Middlesex, Massachusetts, USA)
Seismic opposite pole: 42416°S/108.583°E
Nearby places and cities:
3 km southeast the foundation (pop: 10100) -> earthquakes nearby!
4 km north Sudbury (pop: 17300) -> earthquake is near!
14 km northeast of Phon Marlboro (pop: 39800) -> earthquake is near!
15 km north Framingham (pop: 68300) -> earthquake is near!
16 km west northwest Waltham (pop count: 63400) -> earthquake is near!
19 km west northwest Newton (pop: 88800) -> Near earthquake!
26 km SSW from howl (bang: 110700) -> earthquake is near!
26 km west Cambridge (bang: 110400) -> earthquake is near!
30 km west northwest Boston (pop: 667100) -> earthquake is near!
615 km northeast of Fon Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!
mist 21.4 °C (71 F), humidity: 87%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) from southeast
Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Sudbury (0 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds
