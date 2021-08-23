entertainment

Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 9 miles north of Framingham, Middlesex County, Massachusetts, USA, on Sunday August 22, 2021 at 9:59 pm local time

August 23, 2021
Ulva Robson

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 23 2021 03:46 GMT –

42.41631°N / 71.4169°W (Middlesex, Massachusetts, USA)
Seismic opposite pole: 42416°S/108.583°E
Nearby places and cities:
3 km southeast the foundation (pop: 10100) -> earthquakes nearby!
4 km north Sudbury (pop: 17300) -> earthquake is near!
14 km northeast of Phon Marlboro (pop: 39800) -> earthquake is near!
15 km north Framingham (pop: 68300) -> earthquake is near!
16 km west northwest Waltham (pop count: 63400) -> earthquake is near!
19 km west northwest Newton (pop: 88800) -> Near earthquake!
26 km SSW from howl (bang: 110700) -> earthquake is near!
26 km west Cambridge (bang: 110400) -> earthquake is near!
30 km west northwest Boston (pop: 667100) -> earthquake is near!
615 km northeast of Fon Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
mist 21.4 °C (71 F), humidity: 87%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) from southeast

Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

