Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 5.4 km east of Exeter, Devon, England, UK, on ​​Tuesday 15 June 2021 at 7:25 am GMT

June 15, 2021
Ulva Robson

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Exeter, England, UK at approximately 07:25 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

15. June. 07:41 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 16 minutes.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

