Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 5.2 km north of Sahuarita, Pima County, Arizona, USA, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:47 am local time

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
August 28, 2021, 11:28 GMT –
28. August. 10:48 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 28, 2021 10:47:01 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Saturday Aug 28 2021 3:47 AM (GMT -7)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 32.00435°N / 110.95952°W (Pima County, Arizona, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 32.004°S / 69.04°E
Nearest volcano: Pinacate (241 km / 150 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
5 km north sahurita (bang: 25700) -> earthquake is near!
17 km southeast Drexel Heights (pop: 27700) -> earthquake is near!
17 km north green valley (pop: 21400) -> Near earthquake!
24 km southeast Tucson real estate (pop: 12200) -> earthquakes nearby!
24 km south Tucson (bang: 531600) -> earthquake is near!
33 km south Catalina foothills (pop: 50800) -> earthquake is near!
35 km southwest green tank (pop: 16900) -> earthquakes nearby!
36 km south Adobes . Homes (pop: 66800) -> earthquake is near!
43 km south Oro Valley (pop count: 43600) -> earthquake is near!
191 km southeast Phoenix (Population: 1,563,000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
a clear sky 26.9 °C (80 F), Humidity: 34%, Wind: 5 m/s (10 knots) from SE
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Sahuarita, Pima, Arizona (0 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
