Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 3 miles northeast of Staten Island, Richmond County, New York, US, on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:46 p.m. GMT

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
12. June. 22:48 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
April 07, 2021 21:39
| 4.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
9 weeks ago
|
139km / 87mi
-
September 09, 2020 06:00
| 3.1 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
40 weeks ago
|
39 km / 24 miles
| 1.5 miles east of Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey, USA
-
June 06, 2021 02:35
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
7 days ago
|
27 km / 17 miles
| 23 miles west of Fordham, Bronx County, New York, USA
-
05 Jun 2021 08:39
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
8 days ago
|
83km / 52mi
| 57 miles southwest of Newark, Essex County, New Jersey, USA
-
Jun 03, 2021 22:13
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
9 days ago
|
21 km / 13 miles
| 4 miles N of Canarsie, Kings County, New York, USA
-
May 30, 2021 21:20
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
13 days ago
|
97km / 60mi
| Orange County, 13 miles north of Bekeskill, Westchester County, New York, USA
-
05 May 2021 11:30
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
6 weeks ago
|
44km / 27mi
| 15 miles northwest of Menlo Park, Middlesex County, New Jersey, USA
-
April 21, 2021 23:51
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
7 weeks ago
|
17 km / 11 miles
| 1.2 miles northeast of New York, USA
-
April 08, 2021 14:44
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
9 weeks ago
|
51km / 32mi
| County, 5.5 km northeast of Columbia, Mercer County, New Jersey, USA
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
Previous earthquake map