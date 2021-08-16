Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 3.7 km southwest of Mission Viejo, Orange County, California, USA, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:31 am local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 16, 2021 10:52 GMT – Reloading

16. August 09:46 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 16 minutes.

[Karte anzeigen] [kleiner] [vergrößern]

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share ! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much! If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence,Other users would love to know!Even though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area



This may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Please wait while we search through millions of records.This may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!