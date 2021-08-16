Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 3.7 km southwest of Mission Viejo, Orange County, California, USA, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:31 am local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
16. August 09:46 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 16 minutes.
I felt it
I didn’t feel it
Date and time (UTC): Aug 16, 2021 09:31:11 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Monday August 16 2021 02:31 AM (GMT -7)
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude / Longitude: 33.58047°N / 117.70474°W (Orange, California, United States)
Nearest volcano: Lake Lavik (164 km / 102 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northeast ancient alder (pop: 50200) -> earthquake is near!
4 km southeast Laguna Hills (Orange County) (bang: 31700) -> earthquake is near!
4 km southwest Mission View (pop: 97200) -> Near earthquake!
6 km north Laguna Niguel (pop: 65800) -> earthquake is near!
8 km south Lake Forest (Pop count: 82500) -> Near earthquake!
10 km northwest of San Juan Capistrano (pop count: 36500) -> earthquake is near!
12 km southwest Rancho Santa Margherita (pop: 49300) -> Near earthquake!
15 km southeast Irvine (pop: 256900) -> Nearby earthquake!
72 km southeast Angels (pop: 3,971,900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
652 km southeast of Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> earthquake is near!
a clear sky 19.7 °C (67 F), Humidity: 88%, Wind: 0 m/s (0 knots)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
Laguna Hills, California (0 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short : Lie down in bed. wake me up
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!