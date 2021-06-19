Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 2.3 km southeast of Spokane, Washington, USA, on Saturday 19 June 2021 at 6:27 am GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

19. June 06:29 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 19, 2021 06:27:57 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 47.64804°N / 117.40324°W (Spokane, Washington, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

[Karte anzeigen] [kleiner] [vergrößern]

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share ! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much! If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence,Other users would love to know!Even though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

July 16 1936 07:07 | 5.8 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 85 years ago | 197 km / 122 miles | Umatilla County, 15 km SE of Walla Walla, Washington State, USA

Sep 23 1945 09:57 | 5.5 | unknown | 76 years ago | 235 km / 146 miles | 22 miles S of Kalispell, Flathead County, Montana, USA

01 September 2015 16:42 | 4.2 | 10km / 6.2mi | 6 years ago | 141 km / 88 miles | 15.4 km N of Nespelem Community, Okanogan County, Washington State, USA

April 24 2015 05:43 | 4.2 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 6 years ago | 103 km / 64 miles | MW of Hope, Bonner County, Idaho, USA

April 24 2015 02:32 | 4.1 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 6 years ago | 91km / 57mi | 23 miles southeast of Sandpoint, Bonner County, Idaho, USA

August 17, 1994 06:56 | 4.1 | 1.6 km / 1 mile | 27 years ago | 124km / 77mi | Shoshone County, 79 km E of Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho, USA

August 01, 1988 11:34 | 4.1 | 10km / 6.2mi | 33 years ago | 134km / 83mi | Sanders County, 55 km east of Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho, USA

November 11, 2001 16:00 | 4.0 | 3.9 km / 2.4 miles | 20 years ago | 4 km / 3 miles | 3.8 km NE of Spokane, Washington State, USA

August 11, 2020 22:01 | 2.3 | 0.4 km / 0.2 miles | 44 weeks ago | 47km / 29mi | Lincoln County, Washington State, 16 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

05 May 2021 20:59 | 2.2 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 6 weeks ago | 44 km / 28 miles | Explosion – 13 km northeast of Sprague, Washington, USA

May 04, 2021 at 17:55 | 2.2 | 0.7 km / 0.4 mi | 7 weeks ago | 71 km / 44 miles | Blast – 3 km northwest of Saint Mary’s, Idaho, USA

November 09, 2020 22:07 | 2.1 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 32 weeks ago | 15 km / 9 miles | Washington State, 10 km west of Fairwood, Spokane County, Washington, USA

September 16, 2020 21:51 | 2.0 | 0.5 km / 0.3 miles | 39 weeks ago | 44 km / 28 miles | Lincoln County, Washington State, 15 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

July 09, 2020 21:41 | 2.0 | 0.4 km / 0.2 miles | 49 weeks ago | 48km / 30mi | Lincoln County, Washington State, 17 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

April 23, 2021 17:36 | 1.5 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 8 weeks ago | 16 km / 10 miles | Blast – 2 km north of Mead, Washington, USA

Note: Click Mag to sort by size. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

05 May 2021 20:59 | 2.2 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 6 weeks ago | 44 km / 28 miles | Explosion – 13 km northeast of Sprague, Washington, USA

May 04, 2021 at 17:55 | 2.2 | 0.7 km / 0.4 mi | 7 weeks ago | 71 km / 44 miles | Blast – 3 km northwest of Saint Mary’s, Idaho, USA

April 23, 2021 17:36 | 1.5 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 8 weeks ago | 16 km / 10 miles | Blast – 2 km north of Mead, Washington, USA

November 09, 2020 22:07 | 2.1 | 0.6 km / 0.4 mi | 32 weeks ago | 15 km / 9 miles | Washington State, 10 km west of Fairwood, Spokane County, Washington, USA

September 16, 2020 21:51 | 2.0 | 0.5 km / 0.3 miles | 39 weeks ago | 44 km / 28 miles | Lincoln County, Washington State, 15 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

August 11, 2020 22:01 | 2.3 | 0.4 km / 0.2 miles | 44 weeks ago | 47km / 29mi | Lincoln County, Washington State, 16 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

July 09, 2020 21:41 | 2.0 | 0.4 km / 0.2 miles | 49 weeks ago | 48km / 30mi | Lincoln County, Washington State, 17 miles southwest of Cheyenne, Spokane County, Washington, USA

01 September 2015 16:42 | 4.2 | 10km / 6.2mi | 6 years ago | 141 km / 88 miles | 15.4 km N of Nespelem Community, Okanogan County, Washington State, USA

April 24 2015 05:43 | 4.2 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 6 years ago | 103 km / 64 miles | MW of Hope, Bonner County, Idaho, USA

April 24 2015 02:32 | 4.1 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 6 years ago | 91km / 57mi | 23 miles southeast of Sandpoint, Bonner County, Idaho, USA

November 11, 2001 16:00 | 4.0 | 3.9 km / 2.4 miles | 20 years ago | 4 km / 3 miles | 3.8 km NE of Spokane, Washington State, USA

August 17, 1994 06:56 | 4.1 | 1.6 km / 1 mile | 27 years ago | 124km / 77mi | Shoshone County, 79 km E of Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho, USA

August 01, 1988 11:34 | 4.1 | 10km / 6.2mi | 33 years ago | 134km / 83mi | Sanders County, 55 km east of Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho, USA

Sep 23 1945 09:57 | 5.5 | unknown | 76 years ago | 235 km / 146 miles | 22 miles S of Kalispell, Flathead County, Montana, USA

July 16 1936 07:07 | 5.8 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 85 years ago | 197 km / 122 miles | Umatilla County, 15 km SE of Walla Walla, Washington State, USA

Previous earthquake map