Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 2.3 km southeast of Spokane, Washington, USA, on Saturday 19 June 2021 at 6:27 am GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
19. June 06:29 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
Date and time (UTC): Jun 19, 2021 06:27:57 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 47.64804°N / 117.40324°W (Spokane, Washington, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Spokane, WA (0 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds : Severe vibration, strong resonance of objects.
