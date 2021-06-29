Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 1.2 km north of Exeter, Devon, England, UK, on ​​Tuesday 29 June 2021 at 3:11 pm GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:
Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Exeter, England, UK at approximately 15:11 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.
29. 15:13 June UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
I felt it
I didn’t feel it
Date and time (UTC): Jun 29, 2021 15:11:20 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 50.7337°N / 3.52349°W (Devon, England, UK)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
constribte:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as enjoyable or useful.
Submit your own report!
Berry (351.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking : slight shaking
Exeter (0 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : small jolt
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
July 19 1984 06:56
| 5.0 |
12.9 km / 8 miles
|
37 years ago
|
243 km / 151 miles
| Irelands’ke more, 46 km S of Anglesey Island, Wales, United Kingdom
-
February 17, 2018 14:31
| 4.9 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
3 years ago
|
108 km / 67 miles
| 3.2 km N of Neath, Wales, United Kingdom
-
October 25, 1999 19:15
| 4.5 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
22 years ago
|
123 km / 76 miles
| Powys, 15 km NW of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, United Kingdom
-
February 25 1974 20:03
| 4.3 |
33km / 21mi
|
47 years ago
|
100 km / 62 miles
| 3 km W of Newport, Wales, United Kingdom
-
February 20, 2014 13:21
| 4.1 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
7 years ago
|
84km / 52mi
| Bristol Channel, 28 km north of Brownton, Devon, England, UK
-
May 31, 2001 23:42
| 4.0 |
29km / 18mi
|
20 years ago
|
86 km / 54 miles
| Celtic Sea, 33 km W of Bideford, Devon, England, United Kingdom
-
December 05, 2019 22:49
| 3.8 |
11 km / 6.8 miles
|
1 year 30 weeks ago
|
55km / 34mi
| England, 7.5 km SE of Bridgwater, Somerset, United Kingdom
-
October 14, 2019 16:52
| 3.5 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
1 year 37 weeks ago
|
90 km / 56 miles
| Bristol Canal, 14 km S of Swansea, Wales, UK
-
December 05, 2019 22:49
| 3.4 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
1 year 30 weeks ago
|
38km / 24mi
| England, 6.4 km S of Taunton, Somerset, United Kingdom
-
Jun 08, 2021 10:04
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
3 weeks ago
|
43 km / 27 miles
| 1.1 km SE of Taunton, Somerset, England, United Kingdom
-
Jun 08, 2021 10:04
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
3 weeks ago
|
43 km / 27 miles
| 1.1 km SE of Taunton, Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
Previous earthquake map