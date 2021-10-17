Earthquake or earthquake-like event reported: Quebec, Canada on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:58 pm local time

Input:

J8B 2K5 (34.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds : I’m lying in bed upstairs in our house. Our area is usually very quiet and when a car passes, the lights flash through the windows and the sound gets louder and then lowers as the car goes by. It looked like a truck was passing by,

near La Minerve, Laurentides, Quebec (51.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds : A small earthquake lasted a few seconds. Vibration and rolling. I would say between 2 and 2.5 on the Richter scale.

red river / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds : Around midnight, I heard a noise loud enough like the unloading of a 10-wheeled boulder. I had time to turn the volume down on the TV and notice this unnatural noise. On the other hand, I didn’t feel any big tremors or vibrations

Chute Saint-Philippe, Quebec / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : Like the fast passing of a heavy train/truck…I felt the house jolt (very weak and not prolonged but definitely a jolt…almost like thunder followed by a clear shaking)…Two people felt this sensation – one in bed and one watching TV on my side

La Minerve, Laurentides, Quebec (30 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 30-60 seconds : Felt a faint sound for a few seconds at La Minerve in Lake Labelle, Laurentians.

La Minerve (43.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Kiamika (76.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Lac Lanther, QC (47.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds : I heard a long, boring noise like a big truck

Lac Sagway (68.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Mont Laurier / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds

Lac de Ellis / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds : boom and vibrations

Lac Saguay, Quebec / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : There was a noise and then my dog ​​house shook and started in Bark I don’t see what it would be

Mont Laurier, that / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Prescott, Ontario / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds : It felt as if the bed was shaking lightly, no noise, the dog was agitated and wanted out of the box

Lake Park / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sainte-Agathe des monts / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Lac Des Écorces, Quebec, Canada J0W1H0 / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds : Like a big truck going too close

red river Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Purification / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds : Weak shaking, I thought a truck was passing through the street.

Lac de Ellis / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds : Make animals upset

new farm / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds