Earth Hour in Switzerland and around the world – Turning off the lights for climate – the record for Germany

On the night of the time change, the stars must be truly visible again. Earth Hour makes people and nature happy. Pictures.

Between the Atlantic and the Sahara: Europe shines brightly when Earth Hour does not take place. Photo: Smithsonian (Keystone)

Numerous people, cities and companies around the world turned off the lights for an hour on Saturday evening, including St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the Kremlin in Moscow and Torre del Oro in Seville. Also in Switzerland, individual sites have responded to the WWF’s call to take a stand between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

“Together, we are setting a global model for climate protection and a living planet,” says the website of WWF, whose Australian chapter launched Earth Hour in 2007 with Sydney.

Registered participation in Germany

At this year’s Earth Hour, there were a record number of attendees in Germany. WWF explained that for an hour, the Brandenburg Gate, Neuschwanstein Castle and Dresden’s Frauenkirche were only in the dark. 575 cities and municipalities also participated, along with 448 companies in 716 locations. They all blocked landmarks, city halls, churches, company headquarters and offices for an hour at 8:30 PM.

In addition to communities and companies, countless people celebrated Earth Hour in their four walls, as explained by the World Wildlife Fund in Germany. Record turnout shows that in 2021, climate protection cannot be ignored.

During the 15th “Earth Hour” in Europe, the lights on the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome went out. The next few years will be crucial in the fight against the climate crisis, the environmental organization WWF noted in a communiqué. If we can’t stop global warming, it will have dire consequences for people and nature.

No hope anymore. Or maybe yes? The lights went out on Piccadilly Circus in London. (See more photos below.) Photo: Yui Mok (Keystone)

The “Earth Hour»It began in 2007 as a joint campaign between Sydney and WWF in Australia and eventually spread around the world. Huge landmarks such as the Empire State Building in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Acropolis in Athens and the pyramids in Giza were sunk in darkness for an hour. In Switzerland there were the Jet d’Eau in Geneva, the cathedrals of Lausanne and Friborg, the castle in Bellinzona or the Chapel Bridge in Lucerne.

Some just can’t do it without light

At the start of the day at 8:30 pm local time, the skyline of Asian capitals from Singapore to Hong Kong was dark, as was the famous Sydney Opera House. People were also asked to turn off the lights in their apartments for an hour in the evening, setting an example in protecting the climate and the environment.

In Singapore, people on the famous Marina Bay watched the skyscrapers disappear in the dark. In Hong Kong, people from the city’s lookout points saw the lights in many of the skyscrapers dimmed. In Thailand, the famous CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok went dark, but inside the hustle and bustle continued with the light.

Marina Bay in Singapore before and during Earth Hour. (March 21, 2021) Photography: Raslan Rahman (AFP)

It’s visibly darker in Moscow. Photo: Alexei Machev / Sputnik / Sputnik (AFP)

Another example from Moscow: buildings covered with spotlights still dominate Red Square … Photo: Siva Karacan (AFP)

… and after a short time the almost perfect full moon shines in its splendor … Photo: Siva Karacan (AFP)

… what makes these people happy, who do not roast, but rather enjoy candlelight. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov (Getty Images)

Flood light takes a one-time break in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. Photo: Attila Palazzs (Keystone)

This city still needs a little practice: Frankfurt It is famous for its bright beam of light. Photo: Frank Rampenhorst (Keystone)

Tonight in Seville deserves its name today. Photo: Jose Manuel Vidal (Keystone)

Those who are often annoyed by floodlights dotted in public places can breathe a sigh of relief today – even if only for a brief moment. Another image from Nyíregyháza. Photo: Attila Palazzs (Keystone)

