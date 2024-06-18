EA Sports F1 24: Season 1 and live content service announced

The current EA Sports F1 24 game is getting a first season and will also receive an additional live content service.

The new EA Sports F1 24 game was officially released a few weeks ago – and now the existing racing game continues. Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed plans for the live service and confirmed that the Formula 1 racing game will have multiple seasons. Each of the upcoming seasons will bring content that reflects the past, present and future of the sport. Not only is there always a new theme of its own, but there are also challenges to discover on the track, inspired by the current and past F1 seasons.

The first season is titled “Modern Day Heroes” and includes challenges inspired by two of the best drivers in the sport. Completing these challenges will earn you exclusive rewards like skins, racing suits, platforming moves, and more.

Available through June 28, the Charles LeClerc Challenge Career presents an abbreviated version of the 2024 season with four weekly episodes. In each episode there are three races in which you can fight for the best results for the driver from Monaco. It will be followed by a series of separate Aston Martin events in July, celebrating Fernando Alonso’s historic career.

New to the game is the Fan Zone, which aims to provide opportunities for you to participate and show your support for your favorite teams and drivers. Commenting on the plans for the new live service, Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, said: “We have redesigned our live service to give fans more ways to engage with the exciting world of Formula 1 and interact with players, by celebrating current drivers. And legendary moments, we want to deliver A richer experience that keeps the excitement of Formula 1 alive all year round.”