E. In front of the numbers: Investors need to know that now

Eon took over as the new president since the beginning of April. On Tuesday, May 11, the facility will present its quarterly results for the first time under the new management. Experts expect a strong start to the year. In advance, it is helpful to have an overview of what else to consider currently in the DAX Group.

The swap deal with former competitor RWE has caused quite a stir in recent years. Ultimately, everything went according to E.on’s plan in this regard, so the problem had to be slowly settled. A good time to draw a line. And former CEO Johannes Thyssen pulled it over and handed it the helm on April 1. Next week, new CEO Leonard Birnbaum will present the quarterly results for the first time. Birnbaum has been on the E.on Executive Board since 2013.

His first coup should also be fun, his predecessor has prepared everything well: in March, the energy company has already given an optimistic outlook for the current year 2021. Building on the progress made in the Innogy integration and the positive developments in nuclear energy and in the UK business, the group expects Incremental result for 2021. It should also rise in the following years. E.on achieved the transformation in Great Britain in 2020: The Dax Group announced that the result in this division would positively contribute to profits again this year of more than £ 100 million.

These numbers are expected

E.on expects EBIT to rise to between 3.8 and 4.0 billion euros across the group for 2021, and adjusted net income is expected to range between 1.7 and 1.9 billion euros. The group confirms that these forecasts do include all assessable Coronavirus risks. Between 2021 and 2023, CFO Mark Speaker expects EBIT growth to grow eight to ten percent annually.

Eon is on the right track. A group with lucrative state-regulated power grids is the right choice, especially for conservative investors. Additionally, there is a dividend yield of 4.5 percent. The rating still leaves room for improvement.

