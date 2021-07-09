Economy

E-commerce sales continue to rise after the epidemic

July 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

A new study finds that more than half of global e-commerce spending in the future will be online and will represent 51% of global retail sales.

The report by consultancy Wunderman Thompson Commerce, of 28,000 consumers, found that more than a quarter, or 27%, of UK consumer spending is also done entirely by e-commerce giant Amazon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *