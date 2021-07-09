E-commerce sales continue to rise after the epidemic

A new study finds that more than half of global e-commerce spending in the future will be online and will represent 51% of global retail sales.

The report by consultancy Wunderman Thompson Commerce, of 28,000 consumers, found that more than a quarter, or 27%, of UK consumer spending is also done entirely by e-commerce giant Amazon.

At the same time, the study showed that consumers around the world would appreciate it if Amazon and other online retailers paid more taxes. 56% of respondents would like the company to make a greater contribution.

Despite public concern about how much tax the big e-commerce companies pay, consumers have developed an insatiable desire to shop online. The survey found that 72% of global shoppers believe online shopping is vital in 2020, especially during lockdowns. The appeal continues to grow: 73% said e-commerce will be more important to them in 2021.

And what about Germany?

scan for IFH Cologne It shows that about 94% of online customers in Germany shop on Amazon, and about 70% of sales on Amazon are generated by Prime members.

F: Crisis-resistant institutions and business models are paying off. Online retail in Germany grew by a total of about 15 billion euros last year (for comparison: in previous years, growth of only about 5.6 billion euros was recorded per year), but about 11.4 billion euros of this can be found in Amazon.

However, somewhat surprisingly, two-thirds of shoppers worldwide said they still prefer shopping with brands that have both an online and a physical store presence. The study also highlights the growing need for companies to digitize their businesses faster to keep pace with demand E-Commerce Jobs* keep up.

A good example of this is the success of marketplaces like Amazon, Alibaba, JD.com, Mercado Libre, and eBay, which now account for 42% of all online spending worldwide. Far from raising consumers’ concern about potential limitations on purchasing goods from a single retailer, 64% of respondents were eager to spend their money with a single retailer’s marketplace options.

The presence of Covid-19 remains a strong reason that prevents many consumers from shopping in physical stores. 41% of survey respondents said they were concerned about the possibility of entering a store. However, that percentage is lower than the 48 percent who said the same thing in the past year. In addition to fearing the coronavirus, consumers also want a better shopping experience and expect a smooth journey across digital and physical channels.

It’s clear that retailers are busy: 73% of respondents said business owners need to get better at delivering the products, services, and overall experience customers want. So stores need to expand all their sales channels, including social commerce* which is becoming an increasingly important part of the e-commerce landscape. The same study shows that 44% of global consumers have already purchased something through a social platform, while 56% plan to do so more often in the future.

“The year 2021 and beyond will usher in an era of diverse online offerings, in which marketplaces, direct-to-consumer branded sites and social commerce will play an important role,” said Hugh Fletcher, global head of consulting and innovation at Wunderman. Thomson Commerce.

“Businesses need to ensure that this more complex online landscape complements their entire retail offering, which should include digital and physical offerings.”

Across: world of the Internet

