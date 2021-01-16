Dustin Diamond, the star of “Bill Saved Him,” is hospitalized with cancer

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the popular 1990s high school comedy “Saved by the Bell,” has been hospitalized due to cancer, his manager told CNN Friday.

Diamond is in “serious” health and is undergoing an examination at an undisclosed hospital in Florida to determine the type and severity of the cancer, according to his representative.

Actor and stand-up comedian, Diamond is best known for his performance as Samuel “Screaming” Bowers in the teen series recently reimagined by Peacock’s live streaming service with some of the original stars, but not Diamond.

His 2009 book Behind the Bell, in which Diamond shares behind-the-scenes stories about the release of the movie “Saved by the Bell,” sparked controversy.

He also ran into some legal trouble, spending three months in prison for stabbing a man during a 2014 brawl at a bar in Wisconsin.

The actor has appeared in a number of reality shows over the years including “Celebrity Fit Club”, “Celebrity Boxing 2” and “Celebrity Championship Wrestling”. In 2018 he appeared as his character “Saved by the Bell” in the series “Zack Morris Is Trash”.

MORE: Mark Paul Gosselaar, Tikka Somper talks about “mixed-nest”

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc. , A WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.