Duisburg podium speech on the responsibility of science on the Internet

In Times of Fake News: Duisburg Tribune’s Discourse on Scientific Responsibility Online



Barbara Buchenau is giving the podium speech this year online.

Photo: UDE





Duisburg Science and research are becoming increasingly important in times of fake news and online conspiracy theorists. The speech of the pulpit in Duisburg is now devoted to this topic.

Exactly one year ago, Barbara Buchenau of the Salvatürkirch Tribune in Duisburg was supposed to speak on “the social responsibility of science and research in times of fake news.” Because of the pandemic, the date is long and will now take place on Sunday, June 27 at 5:00 pm on the YouTube channel “Evangelisch in Duisburg”, according to the organizers. The University’s Vice-Chancellor for Social Responsibility, Diversity and Globality, Barbara Buchenau, will deliver the Duisburg speech for the first time live online.

The letter was not transmitted from Salvatore’s Church as usual, but from Duissern’s sister church, Luther’s Church. Reverend Martin Winterberg designed the liturgical framework. Musical accompaniment is provided by Sylvester Pacey on the accordion.

The Duisburg Tribune Address was presented in 2010 on the occasion of the “400th anniversary of the Reformed Church First General Synod” and the formation of the ecclesiastical system of the Evangelical Church in the Rhineland. In addition, it has placed theologians on an equal footing with theologians and involved them in decision-making processes on an equal footing. Non-theologians were specifically invited to the pulpit sermons. Since then, celebrities such as Charlotte Knobloch, Jürgen Schmod, Fritz Blitgen, Manny Brockmann, Kai Magnus Sting, Odo Di Fabio, Norbert Lammert, Gregor Jesse and Karten Goering Eckhart have stood on the pulpit of the Salvatürkirch Church and their philosophy as lay theologians. About God and the world.

