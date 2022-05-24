Duggingen requests validation of travel documents

As reported by the municipality of Duggingen, the Basel-Landschaft passport office is currently very busy and you have to allow about ten days for processing.
The high usage is due to the fact that many people did not use their travel documents during the pandemic and therefore did not renew them. Since most travel restrictions have now been lifted, there is a lot to do.
In addition, the demand for passports for travel to Great Britain is very high. Because since the UK left the EU, an ID card is no longer sufficient for entry, but a passport is required.
If you do not want to take advantage of the combined offer (passport and ID card), you can apply for a new ID card at the municipality administration during the working hours of the counter. For this you need a valid passport photo or photo taken on site and your current ID or Police Loss Report if your ID is lost or your ID is stolen.
Offer to pass or collect at the passport office in Liestal or at the passport office in Basel
A permit or offer to combine must be requested at the passport office in Liestal or at the passport office at Spiegelgasse 6 in Basel (an appointment is required online or by phone). Temporary passports can only be requested at the passport office or at airports.
For the delivery of new documents after a personal visit at the counter, ten working days should currently be allowed.
