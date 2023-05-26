Duchess Meghan + Prince Harry: Are you drawn back to England?

Could Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry settle back in the UK? A former royal butler by no means ruled out the possibility.

The 74-year-old former butler to King Charles thinks Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Duchess Meghan, 41, will eventually return to Britain. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020. They live in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

The former butler is hoping for a visit from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry

Grant Harold, 45, who served as Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011 when he was Prince of Wales, believes Harry’s return to his homeland is a “potential step” in the future for the Sussexes. He told the New York Post: “I’ll never say never.” It’s always possible that Harry wants to come home one day, he’ll buy a property there if he wants to visit more often, and Harold speculates in the paper that Meghan isn’t coming with him.

Duchess Meghan The television producer has revealed his serious allegations for the first time

There is a connection with Great Britain

He said Meghan, who is from Los Angeles and worked as an actress before marrying Harry, had no family in the UK. Her entire family lives in America. But Prince Harry will “always have a connection to the United Kingdom” and “doesn’t want to give it up completely,” says a royal expert.

Prince Harry + Prince William This family member can finally make peace

Whether Harry and Meghan will be welcomed with open arms in England after the serious allegations against the royal family is another matter. However, Harald thinks it is “highly possible” that the family will move back to the UK. Even if they seem happy in America at the moment.

At the beginning of the year, it became known that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan had to vacate their previous property in England. King Charles is reportedly planning to give Prince Andrew, 63, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

A tight relationship

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family is thought to have broken down. In the Netflix documentary and Prince’s biography, the two make scathing accusations against the royal family. Harry claims in his “Reserve” book, among other things, that the heir to the throne, Prince William, 40, physically assaulted him and threw him to the floor. He attacked his stepmother Queen Camilla (75). Nevertheless, according to British media reports, King Charles was said to be delighted with Harry’s appearance at the coronation on May 6. However, the 38-year-old returned to the US immediately after the ceremony.

Source used: nypost.com

SpotOnNews