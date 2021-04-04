Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry: Returning to Great Britain Only in 2022?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shouldn’t be in a hurry to return to Great Britain. You should wait for the perfect occasion, says an expert.

Since they moved into their new home in Montecito, California, Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Megan, 39, have not been with his son Archie, 1, in the UK. It’s very likely that this won’t change anytime soon. Because royal expert Marilyn Koening doubts the couple won’t return to visit until next year 2022 – in a very special celebration: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Anniversary, 94.

Will Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan return to celebrate the throne?



On February 6, 1952, she ascended the throne. 2022 will be the 70th anniversary of this day. Is that enough reason for royal immigrants to visit Harry’s homeland? “I don’t like to make predictions, but who knows what will happen next year on the occasion of the Platinum Anniversary,” explains Koening in an interview with the British newspaper “Express”. “This and Trooping the Color could be the perfect opportunity to get them involved and let them participate.” They are still part of the royal family, even if they are no longer in business.

“They were bringing the children to the grandfather and the grandmother.”



So the expert is sure that they will be treated accordingly in the event of their return. She believes that “if they were in court, they would have dressed, stood on the balcony and be part of the celebration.” “They would take the kids to the grandpa and the grandmother and all that stuff.” After the Sussex family became parents to little Archie Mountbatten in May 2019, they announced in February of this year that they were expecting children again.

A meeting like this would be very important “at a time when Meghan could fully absorb or have conversations,” says Koening, but admits: “But there’s still a year left and we don’t know exactly what happened until then.”

Prince Harry’s return in 2021 cannot be ruled out



Despite the loud waves that Oprah’s interview created for the couple, it’s still not unlikely that Prince Harry will at least be able to travel to his homeland this summer. However, former bodyguard Princess Dianas, 36, considers his wife and children to be accompanying him as “unlikely,” he said in an interview with the TV program “60 Minutes Australia.”

