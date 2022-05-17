Duchess Catherine and Prince William: This is why their royal titles are changing in Scotland

In Scotland they are not the “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”

Duchess Catherine and Prince William hold three different titles in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. During their visit to Scotland, the two were not treated as usual with the ‘Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’.

Duchess Catherine, 40, and Prince William, 39, have sparked enthusiasm among the people of Scotland. The two took a whole day to devote themselves primarily to the topic of ‘mental health’.

Duchess Catherine and Prince William take care of mental health



Among other things, they attended an intervention program session at St John’s Primary School in Glasgow to help young children build empathy. Kate and William also visited The Wheatley Group – Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group that tackles homelessness and supports vulnerable tenants during the cost of living crisis. But there was a third item on the Cambridges list: the University of Glasgow. There they talked with students about how the school is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic through online learning.

Other surnames in Scotland and Ireland



By the way: In Scotland, William and Kate do not have their usual titles “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”, but “Earl and Countess of Strathairn”. How it happens Queen Elizabeth, 96, gave William three different titles at his wedding in 2011: Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathairn and Baron Carrickfergus. The three titles refer to places in the three parts of the United Kingdom, Cambridge in England, Strathairn in Scotland, and Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland. These nicknames have also been applied to Kate ever since.

This fact has a historical background. In 1707, with the Act of Union, the kingdoms of Scotland and England united to form the Kingdom of Great Britain. Finance, commerce, Parliament and the national flag became one with England. However, Scotland retained its independence in terms of its legal and religious system. Since 1999, Scotland has once again had its own parliament with limited powers within the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, Ireland was admitted into political union with Great Britain only in 1801. However, after more than 100 years, a large part of Ireland became independent. Only the northern provinces remained united with Great Britain.

Sources used: people.com, parliament.com

