Duchess Camilla is disgusted: This is said to be what Joe Biden did when he spoke to her!

Camilla Parker Bowles angry! What seemed to be a very unpleasant experience while talking to US President Joe Biden.

Glasgow – The Duchess of Cornwall is angry! While she is with the American president Joe Biden (78) amusing, it was clearly a very unpleasant experience.

Duchess Camilla (74) can’t believe it. Did Joe Biden, 78, really display such bad manners during a short conversation with her? © Alex Brandon / AP / dpa, Gareth Fuller / PA Wire / dpa



Camilla Parker Bowles (74) doesn’t seem to outgrow this experience yet.

While she was speaking to Joe Biden at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the US president was said to have allowed himself a “long fart”.

At least that’s what an anonymous source claims to be close to Camilla and her family.

Compared with the New York Post “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore. Camila hasn’t stopped talking about it since,” said the alleged insider, who was also present at the conversation.

Biden met the Duchess last Monday at a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery. The meeting was also attended by Prince Charles (72), Camilla’s husband, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57).

The president’s audible gas wouldn’t be Biden’s first mishap in Glasgow. Because only a few hours before the conversation at the art fair, Biden closed his eyes for 22 seconds during a speech by Eddie Ndobo, 31, a South African activist for disability rights and sustainable development.