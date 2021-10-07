Dubai rulers spied on refugee wife

The Prince of Dubai spied on his wife Princess Haya in London. He also wanted to buy a $30 million property next to her home.
The basics in brief
- Princess Haya fled to England before the Emir of Dubai.
- Her husband and lawyer allowed her to spy there using Pegasus software.
- The sheikh also wanted to buy a property so that he could make better use of it.
Died for her life and Escape to LondonPrincess Haya bint Al Hussein (42) wife of the Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (72). The princess wants to escape with her ruler control Withdraw or cancel.
But it didn’t really work. Because like a Tennis Court And it was announced in England, Wednesday, that the wealthy ruler had spied on his wife’s cell phone. In doing so, he would have violated British laws and human rights violated. He had the Pegasus spyware, as reported by various British media.
In addition to his wife, the ruler had five other cell phones that were spied on, including divorce lawyer. Baroness Fiona Shackleton, also British Parliament Reported by Cherie Blair. The wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair works for the manufacturer of the Pegasus software.
Listen to phone calls and read newsletter But it is not enough for the sheikh. As his wife accuses him, he is also said to have tried to buy a property next to Haya’s. It was supposed to have an area of about 31 hectares and is said to be about 38 million Franken costs. For this accusation there is according to Tennis Court But there is no evidence.
Come on I screamed in a statement so you feel like you’re constantly being chased Tennis Court. “I feel like I’m being stalked, it’s so frustrating.” Even in her own garden, she no longer felt safe.
