5G masts continue to occupy the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now issuing a notice to operators about potential malfunctions in the Boeing 787’s brake functions, which should take appropriate action.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Friday that operators of the Boeing 787 will be required to take additional precautionary measures starting next week. This includes landing the Dreamliner on wet or snow-covered runways at airports where the new 5G cell phone antennas are in the immediate vicinity. In addition, the FAA explained that interference from 5G can prevent the engine and braking systems from going into landing mode. This may prevent the affected aircraft from stopping on the runway. The policy requires Dreamliner crews to “be aware of the hazards” and “implement special safety measures when landing on these runways.” A total of 137 aircraft and 1,010 aircraft were affected worldwide in the United States alone.

US cellphone providers AT&T and Verizon finally agreed on January 3 to create buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce potential interference risks. The two companies also agreed to postpone the expansion for two weeks. A new FAA directive prohibits Dreamliner operators from sending aircraft to affected airports “if certain aircraft braking and anti-skid functions are not operating”. Boeing itself has not yet commented on this. However, it can be assumed that the US aviation authority will provide alternative systems for certain types of aircraft and some airports by the middle of next week.

Last Thursday alone, the FAA reportedly released 1,500 quality reports describing the potential impacts of 5G towers. More specifically, these notifications are intended to identify places where “aircraft with non-certified altimeters, or those that need to be upgraded or replaced, will not be able to make low-visibility landings when a 5G network is deployed.” On January 7, the FAA provided a total of 50 US airports that will receive such 5G buffer zones. These include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Miami airports.

Discussions about new 5G mobile technology are heating up, especially in the US — and for good reason. As there are more and more indications that opposite masts can cause interference to an aircraft, especially with Dreamliners, the FAA is now discovering. Since 5G masts in the US are also more powerful than those used in Europe, for example, there may also be more potential risks.

