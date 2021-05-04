DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 – debuts on Xbox today

Square Enix Chest Today is the critically acclaimed DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 game for Xbox One1, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox Game Pass (also PC). For the first time, Xbox players can experience the enchanting story-based building adventure and characters. All previously released downloadable content for PlayStation 4 and PC (STEAM) versions is included, including Onzen Pack, Modern Pack, Aquarium Pack, designer sunglasses, traditional headwear, Throne of the Dragon Lord, and more.

As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, only one version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 digital edition is required for Xbox Game Pass or purchase Xbox One or Windows 10 to play on Xbox One1 Or play Windows 10 PC with shared progress and shared achievements.

Since its release, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 has captured the hearts of over a million players around the world and is the perfect introduction to one of the most iconic RPG franchises ever. You can embark on this adventure alone or online with up to three friends on Xbox and PC. Players slide into the role of a young construction apprentice who ends up stuck on Awakening Island with Mallroth, a mysterious youngster who suffers from amnesia. Together, the two explore different islands as they develop their skills and become “builders” by helping residents, crafting materials, collecting crops with villagers, and fending off enemies.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 has been approved by USK for ages 6 and up and is now for Xbox One1PlayStation 4 and PC (STEAM) and available from day one via Xbox Game Pass in the cloud, on console, and on PC.

1DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 can also be played on Xbox Series X | S.

Related Links:

Facebook social networking site: https://www.facebook.com/DragonQuest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonquest

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DragonQuest

Youtube: www.youtube.com/DragonQuest



