science

Dr. Resignation left from a managerial position

July 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

Minor distress in the hospital system: Dr. Philip Turk is no longer Deputy Director General at the Hospital Network of Kirchberg and ZithaKlinik.

Politician

13.07.2015

From our online archive

Robert Schumann Hospitals

Minor distress in the hospital system: Dr. Philip Turk is no longer Deputy Director General at the Hospital Network of Kirchberg and ZithaKlinik.

(BB) – Dr. Philip Turk is no longer deputy general manager of the “Hôpitaux Robert Schuman” group of hospitals, which includes Kirchberg Hospital and ZithaKlinik. The gastroenterologist resigned from his position last week, as he discovered “Luxembourg wort.”

It was initially said that they had reached an “amicable” agreement. However, when the hospital team was asked, he did not want to make a statement. His work as a specialist will be Dr. Turk in the Zeta metropolitan clinic. The 61-year-old doctor was unavailable on Monday for an explanation.

Philippe Turk took over the management position at the Hospitals Group in March 2014 when the François-Elizabeth Foundation (Kirchberg Hospital, Klinik Buehler, Klinik Sainte Marie) and ZithaKlinik merged. He was previously the director of Zitha Clinic. With the merger, private hospital providers wanted to boost their medical services – also with the goal of a new division of tasks in the national hospital plan.

Zitha stays in the station area

Parliament confirmed the importance of ZithaKlinik in March 2015 and approved the modernization and expansion of the facility. The public sector contributes €55.5 million. During the discussion, the deputies confirmed that the site would be kept in the station area.

READ  Green Corridor is not against forgery - science and technology

However, reports indicate that there are differences of opinion within the hospital group about the division of tasks in the different sites.

Read more about this

General Practitioner Dr. Claude Schumer will be the new Director General of Hôpitaux Robert Schuman from January 2017. The board also said what happened to Schumer’s predecessor, Dr. Paul Wirtgen happens.

Doctors at Zithaklinik are worried about their “hospital” and are afraid to move important areas to Kirchberg.

READ  Now pay special attention to fake emails

keep it "zeta" An integrated hospital? The medical profession asks itself this question.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *