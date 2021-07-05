Dr. Resignation left from a managerial position

Minor distress in the hospital system: Dr. Philip Turk is no longer Deputy Director General at the Hospital Network of Kirchberg and ZithaKlinik.

Politician

Robert Schumann Hospitals

Minor distress in the hospital system: Dr. Philip Turk is no longer Deputy Director General at the Hospital Network of Kirchberg and ZithaKlinik.

(BB) – Dr. Philip Turk is no longer deputy general manager of the “Hôpitaux Robert Schuman” group of hospitals, which includes Kirchberg Hospital and ZithaKlinik. The gastroenterologist resigned from his position last week, as he discovered “Luxembourg wort.”

It was initially said that they had reached an “amicable” agreement. However, when the hospital team was asked, he did not want to make a statement. His work as a specialist will be Dr. Turk in the Zeta metropolitan clinic. The 61-year-old doctor was unavailable on Monday for an explanation.

Philippe Turk took over the management position at the Hospitals Group in March 2014 when the François-Elizabeth Foundation (Kirchberg Hospital, Klinik Buehler, Klinik Sainte Marie) and ZithaKlinik merged. He was previously the director of Zitha Clinic. With the merger, private hospital providers wanted to boost their medical services – also with the goal of a new division of tasks in the national hospital plan.

Zitha stays in the station area



Parliament confirmed the importance of ZithaKlinik in March 2015 and approved the modernization and expansion of the facility. The public sector contributes €55.5 million. During the discussion, the deputies confirmed that the site would be kept in the station area.

However, reports indicate that there are differences of opinion within the hospital group about the division of tasks in the different sites.