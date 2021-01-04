PHILADELPHIA – Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he was “training to win” Sunday night in the regular season final against the Washington soccer team, despite being drawn to mid-back. Galen Horts In a three-point game early in the fourth quarter in favor Nate Sudfield.

Pederson added that it was his decision alone and not affected by the front office, which saw the Eagles’ position improve with a 20-14 loss, which gave Washington the NFC East title. A Philadelphia win would have given the New York Giants a 6–10 division by breaking a tie.

Pederson said the plan that would start in Sunday night’s match was for Sudfield to have some time to play.

“Nate has been here for four years and I felt he deserved a chance to take some pictures,” Pederson said.

Pederson backed off the idea that he was trying to lose the game by noticing that veterans like Brandon GrahamAnd the Zak Arts And the Darius was slaughtered play. However, the recipient Shawn Geoffrey And quarterback Carson Wentz Both were healthy scratches, and the switch from Hurts to Sudfeld was not related to performance, according to Pederson.

Hurts finished a 7 of 20 pass for 72 yards with interceptions and two accelerated landings. It was withdrawn early in the fourth with Washington increasing 17-14.

“As a competitor, I play to win,” said Hortes, when asked if he was disappointed about leaving the game. “You just have to trust Coach with that.”

The Eagles finished the season 4–11-1 and secured their sixth pick in April NFL Project. A win would have put them ninth in the overall standings.