Donald Trump tested positive even before the televised debate with Joe Biden

December 2, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus even before the televised debate against Joe Biden.

    Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reports in his new book.

    Shortly before that, he held a party that was then considered a super-popular event.

    Before the TV debate with Biden, Trump was not tested.

Donald Trump, 75, has tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, 79. Mark Meadows, 62, the former president’s chief of staff, writes in his new book.

Mark Meadows also wrote that Trump knew that any candidate who participated in the TV debate “must have tested negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of starting. Nothing can stop Trump from getting out there.” that reports “guardian”Who has the book?

