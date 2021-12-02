Donald Trump tested positive even before the televised debate with Joe Biden

1/8 Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus even before the televised debate against Joe Biden.

2/8 Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reports in his new book.









7/8 Shortly before that, he held a party that was then considered a super-popular event.

8/8 Before the TV debate with Biden, Trump was not tested.

Donald Trump, 75, has tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, 79. Mark Meadows, 62, the former president’s chief of staff, writes in his new book.

Mark Meadows also wrote that Trump knew that any candidate who participated in the TV debate “must have tested negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of starting. Nothing can stop Trump from getting out there.” that reports “guardian”Who has the book?

First positive test on September 26

Accordingly, Trump provided a negative result from another test shortly after the positive test. The former chief of staff makes serious allegations. After all, Trump could have intentionally infected near Biden, who was 77 years old at the time and had not yet been vaccinated.

Trump announced on October 2 that he had Covid. The White House announced that the result will be announced within an hour of receiving the test result. The televised debate took place on September 29.

Trump’s first positive result was obtained on September 26. It was a ‘shock for the White House’. Because a few days ago, Trump threw a party for Supreme Court nominee, Amy Connie Barrett. It’s an event in the Rose Garden – the event that became the Covid Super Spreader event.

Trump had a ‘mild cold’

However, it was assumed on September 26 that it was a false positive result from the President. According to the book, the chief looked “a little tired” and had a “mild cold.” When the positive test result came in, Trump was on his way to a rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

As soon as the ex-president landed on Air Force One, Mark Meadows brought the news to him. Trump’s answer: “Oh my God, that can’t be true.” Then Trump was tested again. Tested by another manufacturer. Result: negative.

There is no test before the TV debate

Trump continued his trip, playing golf the next day and attending an event for military families. The former president later said he may have been injured in the event. People get close to him.