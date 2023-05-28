Donald Trump Jr. Confuses His Father With Ron DeSantis

US election campaign “Charisma of the Dead” – Donald Trump Jr. insults his father In fact, the son of former US President Donald Trump wanted to attack Ron DeAntis. But things turned out differently. published May 27, 2023 at 10:52 pm

Donald Trump Jr attacks his father, saying, “Trump has the charisma of a necromancer.” Rumble/DonaldJTrumpJr. Rumble / Donald

In fact, Donald Trump Jr. wanted to insult Ron DeAntis.

But he abused his father in an online broadcast.

Ron DeAntis is Trump’s most dangerous rival in the Republican Party.

In an online broadcast on the Rumble portal, the son of former US President Donald Trump wanted Rail v. Ron DeSantis. But Trump Jr. attacked his father with pithy words: “Trump has Daphne’s charisma and energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” he said. He continued: “The politics of the swamp rat of capital. Because we have

I saw the turns.”

Ron DeAntis, the governor of Florida, is Donald Trump’s most dangerous rival within the Republican Party at the moment. Like Trump, DeSantis is running in the 2024 presidential election in the United States.

Depending on the poll, 20 percent of Republican voters want to see Ron DeSantis as their presidential nominee. Clearly, Trump is still ahead, at 60 percent. However, with the primaries only eight months away, it is still possible to turn things around for the promising candidates.

Ron DeSantis is a hard fundraiser

Florida’s governor resigned on Thursday His first major campaign trip, which will take him through three US states next week. At least a dozen stops are planned Tuesday through Friday in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The 44-year-old’s campaign team offered a hard-to-deny counterargument to skeptics within the GOP, who don’t trust the campaign to continue: In the first 24 hours since the governor’s candidacy was announced, 8.2 worth of donations. $1 million raised, far more than incumbent Joe Biden was collected during the same period.

(with materials from DPA)

