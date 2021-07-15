World

Dogs don’t thank helpful people

July 15, 2021
Esmond Barker

Dogs don’t want to play with generous people any more than they do with stingy people. (theme picture)

The researchers taught 21 domestic dogs of different breeds how to press a button to receive a food reward. Then they let the four-legged friends watch how some people pressed the button for them, and others didn’t. Then the dogs were allowed to return the favor and again press the food button for the people.

But they did so as rarely with generous people as they did with the least generous, the research team reported in PLOS ONE. Four-legged friends have not played more than once with more generous people.

