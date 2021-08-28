Does Mbappe change clubs after Messi and Ronaldo?

The upcoming move of the hammer in European football is becoming more and more tangible. As reported by several Portuguese media, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement with the England champion and is said to be on the verge of moving to Manchester City.

In the Portuguese star’s transfer poker, the lines between his agent Jorge Mendes and Juventus Turin have reportedly been tightened. On Thursday, ANSA news agency reported that a meeting between the club’s management and Mendes over the future of the 36-year-old ended without results. According to this, another meeting is likely to take place in the coming hours.

Mendez is a conversation-gatherer. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said last week that Ronaldo had confirmed that he would stay with Juventus. But recently, rumors have surfaced again that the Portuguese might move to English club Manchester City.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Mendes is now in close contact with the England champions in order to draft a concrete offer through which Juventus can be persuaded to hand Ronaldo over. She said it was at least 25 million euros. However, the Bianconeri will have to find a suitable replacement for Ronaldo. According to the newspaper, Juventus is looking at Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

According to Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopez, nothing stands in the way of Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League.