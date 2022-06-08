Documentary Director: David Attenborough Knighted – Entertainment

Sir David Attenborough (right) was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George by Prince Charles. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA/AP/dpa

It has always been an institution in the UK: Sir David Attenborough was awarded the prestigious Prince Charles Medal.

London (AFP) – British nature filmmaker David Attenborough has been awarded another knight.







The 96-year-old was awarded the Grand Cross Knightley of Saint Michael and Saint George by heir to the throne Prince Charles (73) on Wednesday – one of the highest honors.

Thus the documentary maker is being honored for his television services, but also for the conservation of nature and biodiversity. In 1985, Queen Elizabeth II was knighted at Attenborough for the first time.







The Briton, who is known internationally for his innovative and detailed documentaries, is an icon in Great Britain. He is also a member of the jury for the so-called Earthshot Prize – an award created by Prince William to draw attention to innovative solutions to environmental problems.