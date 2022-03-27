do not miss! Planet-Moon conjunction this weekend

March 27 and 28 in the morning

You can catch one in the early morning sky on March 27-28, 2022 Crescent Retreat The moon passes through three planets. The planets are close together in a series of coupling. Venus is the brightest planet, near which there are two fainter planets, Saturn below and Mars to the west.

On the morning of Sunday, March 27, the moon approaches Mars on the planetarium. The moon will be 25% bright this morning and heading towards it new Moon On the first of April.

But the March 28 scene is the real stunner. Then the moon, bright Venus, faint Mars, and Saturn meet in an eight-degree circle in the celestial vault. because it’s a file waning moon, its phase will be thinner than the previous morning, only about 16% lit. The square makes a great picture shot. And you get a great picture send it to us!

Note to telescope users: a faint comet, 22 p / headClose to the planets on March 27 and 28. But in Size 11And when dawn comes, you’ll need your telescope to catch it, dark skies, and experience seeing the fainter things.

Conjunction time: planets and moon

one planet together or together With the waning moon on the morning of March. There is also a conjunction between Venus and Saturn on March 29th. And in all these pairs, the two elements are equal in the following times suitable height (Like the celestial meridian on an imaginary celestial grid surrounding the Earth.) Details here:

March 4 grades north moon 3 world time on March 28

Venus is 7 grades north moon 10 UTC On March 28.

Saturn IV grades north moon 12 UTC On March 28.

flower 2 grades north of Saturn in 13UTC On March 29th.

The view from the southern hemisphere

Visibility is better than in the Southern Hemisphere, where the ecliptic path intersects the horizon at a steeper angle. Not only will you see Venus, Mars, and Saturn next to the Moon, but you’ll also see Jupiter before sunrise.

Conclusion: See the morning planets — Venus, Mars, and Saturn — side by side, as well as the Moon joining the scene on March 27 and 28, 2022. You might also see Jupiter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Read: EarthSky Night Sky Guide for March and April 2022