Do coffee and energy drinks help treat symptoms? The doctor sees an amazing effect

Berlin. Caffeinated drinks often do not have a good reputation. But it could have surprising effects on ADHD patients, says one expert.

Coffee, along with water, is the undisputed favorite drink of Germans. On average, German citizens drink four cups a day. Both faster energy boost In the morning, for a moment of pleasure during your lunch break or as a relaxing ritual in the afternoon – caffeine is part of daily life for a large part of the population.

As a rule, in addition to pleasure, the main thing is the stimulating effect Caffeine in the foreground. Among other things, coffee can help increase concentration, improve motor skills, and enhance the effects of happiness hormones such as dopamine. But how does caffeine work on people whose nervous systems react differently to internal and external stimuli due to ADHD?

Coffee: a potential positive effect for people with AD(H)D