Djokovic hits young fan: ‘He trained me’

Novak Djokovic wins his 19th Grand Slam title in Paris. After the victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, he thanked a little boy in the stands.
The basics in brief
- Novak Djokovic wins the final from Roland Garros 6:7 (6:8), 2:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4.
- The Serbian won his 19th Grand Slam title.
Young fan with Novak Djokovic’s heart on the way To win the French Open final فرنسا conquered. Then the Serbian gave the boy a gift after the second victory on the field Roland Garros Racquet.
“He was in my ear the whole time. He even gave me tactical advice,” says the world number one. This is after the final match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which Djokovic won in Paris 6:7 (6:8), 2:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4.
Who is the best tennis player ever?
Djokovic: “I thought he was sweet and cute”
“He practically coached me,” the 34-year-old said with a smile after his 19th title in one of his four Grand Slam tournaments. “I found it very cute and very cute,” says Happy Djoker.
“It was best to give him the bat,” explains the family man. “I wanted to show him my gratitude for believing in me and supporting me all the time.”
The little fan sitting near the players’ benches couldn’t believe their luck. After Djokovic puts his racket in his hand, he jumps for joy.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”